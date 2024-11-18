7 pictures as new Jollyes pet store officially opens in Leyland by Trigger the sausage eating dog

By Emma Downey
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
A new pet store has officially opened its doors in Leyland with the help of a sausage loving dog.

Jollyes, located next to Asda at 171 Towngate, opened on Saturday with seven-year-old male Springador Trigger biting through a string of sausages.

Trigger is a retired border force dog who retired in 2020 after serving in the North West and beyond.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble Councillor Peter ​​​​​​Mullineaux and Mrs Margaret McManus were also in attendance and were serenaded by the world famous Leyland Brass Band playing pet tunes.

Take a look at the some of the brilliant pictures from the opening.

New Jollyes store has opened in Leyland.

1. New Jollyes store opens in Leyland

New Jollyes store has opened in Leyland.

Councillor Peter Mullineaux, Mayor of South Ribble and Mayoress Margaret McManus with Trigger a former Border Services dog at the official opening of the new Jollyes store in Leyland.

2. New Jollyes store opens in Leyland

Councillor Peter Mullineaux, Mayor of South Ribble and Mayoress Margaret McManus with Trigger a former Border Services dog at the official opening of the new Jollyes store in Leyland.

Father Christmas with Jema Leopold (right) and Karen Ingram (left) and Reindeer Olaf and Surprise at the official opening of the new Jollyes store in Leyland.

3. New Jollyes store opens in Leyland

Father Christmas with Jema Leopold (right) and Karen Ingram (left) and Reindeer Olaf and Surprise at the official opening of the new Jollyes store in Leyland.

Councillor Peter Mullineaux, Mayor of South Ribble and Mayoress Margaret McManus with Trigger - a former Border Services dog at the official opening of the new Jollyes store in Leyland.

4. New Jollyes store opens in Leyland

Councillor Peter Mullineaux, Mayor of South Ribble and Mayoress Margaret McManus with Trigger - a former Border Services dog at the official opening of the new Jollyes store in Leyland.

