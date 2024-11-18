Jollyes, located next to Asda at 171 Towngate, opened on Saturday with seven-year-old male Springador Trigger biting through a string of sausages.

Trigger is a retired border force dog who retired in 2020 after serving in the North West and beyond.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble Councillor Peter ​​​​​​Mullineaux and Mrs Margaret McManus were also in attendance and were serenaded by the world famous Leyland Brass Band playing pet tunes.

Take a look at the some of the brilliant pictures from the opening.

