A new pet store will open its doors in Lancashire this weekend with the help of a sausage eating dog.

Last week Jollyes confirmed that its new Leyland store, located next to Asda at 171 Towngate, will open for business this Friday.

Local customers following the store’s Facebook page have chosen Homeless Hounds - Dogs In Need as its local charity partner who’ll be present on Friday when the doors open.

A new Jollyes Pet Store will officially open in Leyland this weekend by Trigger the sausage eating dog. | UGC

However, a very special formal opening party is set for Saturday morning from 10am and will be officially opened by sausage loving dog Trigger.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble Councillor Peter ​​​​​​Mullineaux and Mrs Margaret McManus will be serenaded by the world famousLeyland Brass Band playing pet tunes.

The opening ceremony will then be completed by seven-year-old male Springador Trigger who will be biting through a string of sausages.

Trigger is ready for those sausages | NFRSA

Trigger is a retired border force dog who retired in 2020 after serving in the North West and beyond.

Like many service animals his treatment is being supported in these later years by the National Federation of Retired Service Dogs ( NFRSA ) which Jollyes recently named as a key nationwide charity partner.

The NFRSA helps support the care, well-being, and welfare of retired service animals from across the emergency service family - the police, fire, border force,

National Crime Agency, NHS and prison services.Over the next 12 months, all Jollyes’ stores will be raising money for NFRSA with collections matched by Jollyes up to £20,000 that will help NFRSA support retired service animals and their owners.

The new store will also provide access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’, an increasingly popular way to feed dogs that keeps coats shiny and stops smelly poos!

There’ll also be a full range of high quality private label pet food such as Jollyes’ own Lifestage, K9 and Rileys brands, which offer a premium experience without a big brand price tag.In the new year, the store will also open a community pet clinics offering unbeatable prices for essential vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.

Jollyes has also recruited a team of 12 for its new Leyland store which will be led by experienced Jollyes manager Jonny Wareing.

He said:“We can’t wait to open our doors.

“We’re looking forward to giving pet parents in Leyland a new alternative for their pets at home and we can’t wait to bring the kind of value and service we’re famous for, here to another store in the heart of Lancashire.”