5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc Christmas carols

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

First up in Preston, head down to Preston Markets on Saturday, December 21 for your chance to meet the iconic festive characters the Grinch and Olaf.

As well as the special meet and greets, which are free by the way, attendees can expect a traditional afternoon of festivities and carol singing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can of course also buy some festive food whilst you void the Grinch's devious ploy.

Olaf and Grinch will be out between 11:30am - 12:10pm, 12:45pm - 13:20pm and 2pm - 2:40pm.

The Grinch and Olaf are visiting Preston Market next week. | n/a

South Ribble

Nearby in South Ribble, Penwortham Community Centre is holding a Christmas Celebration Day on Saturday, December 21.

This free event, hosted by New Beginning Christian Church, is on between 5pm and 8pm and is perfect for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can expect to hear traditional carols, watch a kids nativity, listen to some gospel stories, take part in kids crafts, a photobooth and enjoy food and hot chocolate.

Chorley

The Pantemomine Jack And The Beanstalk is then on at the Chorley Theatre, with shows from Tuesday to Saturday.

Presented by CADOS, this is a traditional Pantomime for the whole family which tells the story of a poor family forced to sell their beloved pet cow for a bag of beans which bring them some unexpected surprises.

Unfortunately for those who have not grabbed their tickets yet, all the shows have sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Coast

On Saturday, Blackpool Church is hosting a carol evening. | Blackpool Church

Over on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool Church is hosting an evening of traditional carol singing, led by a live choir, on Saturday, December 21.

Doors open at 6:30pm, with the free event starting at 7pm then finishing at 8pm.

Audiences can also enjoy mulled wine and mince pies around the Christmas tree before the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas By Candlelight is also on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on Sunday, December 22.

Staring at 7:30pm in the Empress Ballroom, a spectacular West End Cast and an incredible live band perform your favourite Christmas Hits, as you have never heard them before. T

ickets are still available and start from £25.

You can also see a full list of the shows coming to Lancashire in December here.