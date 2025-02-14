Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire as the February half term arrives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

Brockholes Nature Reserve in Samlesbury is hlding a Pirate Adventure day next week. | Event advert

First up in Preston, the Brockholes Nature Reserve is hosting a Pirate Adventure day on Friday, February 21.

Running between 1pm and 3pm, attendees will join Captain Flint and the Brockholes pirates on a swashbuckling adventure where they will make their own sword, hunt for hidden treasure and help build the Jolly Roger Ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say fancy dress is welcome but as it is an outdoor activity they ask participants to dress for the weather with waterproofs and sturdy footwear.

Tickets are £9 each although accompanying adults and children over 12 enter for free.

Chorley

In Chorley, a thriller called Gaslights is on at the Chorley Theatre between Monday, February 17 and Saturday, February 22.

Presented by the Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society and set in fog-bound Victorian London, this is a dark tale of a marriage based on deceit and trickery that inspired the phrase 'gaslighting' and is as relevant today as the day it was written.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are £12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I want Blackpool to get me into a little bit of trouble says Matt Goss ahead of gig

Blackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, Showzam is on all of next week in Blackpool, with the final day being Sunday, February 22.

This festival of circus, magic, live entertainment and fun for all the family will see an exciting blend of live performances and incredible illusions from cutting-edge street acts and world-class magicians.

Highlights include a live stunt by escapologist Andrew Basso on the comedy Carpet on Monday, February 17 and you can read our interview with him on our website.

Although many of the events are free, some you do have to buy tickets for so do check before you turn up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World renowned escape artist Andrew Basso is performing a live stunt on the Comedy Carpet next week as part of Showzam! | various

The Rock Orchestra by Candelight is then on at the Opera House in Blackpool on Saturday, February 22.

This 90 minute concert has an ethereal candlelight setting and features a band of 14 classic musicians who will take you on a journey through the rock and metal genres with the biggest tracks from the last 50 years.

The event starts at 7:30pm and prices come in three levels: either £44.65, £54.55 or £67.75.

Fleetwood

In Fleetwood, the Affinity Lancashire Outlet has a whole week of events planned for February half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up on Monday, there’s a superhero hunt, on Tuesday there's a chocolate superhero wrapper workshop and on Wednesday there’s a meet and greet with Batman plus the chance to get some glitter tattoos.

A super silent disco is then held on the Thursday, and another superhero hunt on the Friday before Spiderman Day on Saturday.

All the events are free and run between 11:00 am and 4:00pm apart from the chocolate wrapper workshop which starts at 12.