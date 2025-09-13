Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

Encounter Festival 2024.

First up in Preston, the Encounter Festival returns again on Saturday, September 20.

Taking place every year at the end of September, Encounter Festival celebrates the breadth of the County's diverse cultural offer with high quality and high profile arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in it’s tenth year, Saturday’s launch features an extravaganza, bringing music, motion and magic to the streets of Preston.

As well as the festival village around the Flag Market, there will of course be the Flagship Torchlight Procession in the evening.

The Preston Pub Festival returns next weekend | Engin Akyurt on Pexels

Also in Preston, the Preston Pub Festival returns between Friday, September 19 and Sunday, September 21.

Born from the shared passion of 11 local pub owners, this festival is a dedicated weekend to honour Preston’s rich pub heritage and the diverse range of venues that make the city’s nightlife so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique event brings together a wide variety of pubs and bars, each with its own distinct character, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for festival-goers.

The 12 venues taking part are The Black Horse, THe Guild Ale House, Plug & Taps, The Orchard, Plau, Chain House Tap Room, The Moorbrook, The Continental, Bar Pinxtos, The Old Vic, Winedown, Winckley St Ale House.

Chorley

Comedian Kae Kurd brings his new show to Chorley next week. | Show poster

In Chorley, the comedian Kae Kurd comes to the Chorley Theatre on Wednesday, September 17.

The stand up sensation and social media star returns with his highly anticipated brand new tour: What’s O’Kurd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are still available, costing £20

Blackpool

The poster for Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits | SHow psoter

Over on the Fylde Coast, the comedian Harry Hill brings his latest show to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday, September 20.

Called New Bits and Greatest Hits, the show will see the Saturday night legend starching up his big collar once more for his Diamond Jubilee lap of honour, celebrating 60 glorious years of fun, laughter and low-level disruption.

The show starts at 7:30pm and children under 9 will not be permitted entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited tickets are still available with prices starting from £35.20.

Woofers Comedy Club is on at the Lowther Pavillion next week | n/a

Finally, in Lytham, Woofers Comedy Club returns to Lowther Pavillion on Thursday, September 18.

Hosted by the theatre’s regular MC Phil Walker, expect a night of side-splitting fun, featuring some of the best comedic talents in live comedy.

Headlining this month are The Raymond & Timpkins Revue, and they will be joined by Ecuador's number 1 comedian El Purnell and mad magician himself El Baldiniho.

The show runs between half 7 and half 10, and tickets are £14.