I attended Preston's 50th Caribbean Carnival birthday celebrations and was mesmerised
I attended the Sunday celebrations and, upon arrival to Moor Park, was met with a sea of mesmerising colours.
People swirled around me as temperamental weather failed to dampen the Prestonian spirit, with hundreds turning out to celebrate the Caribbean Carnival’s much anticipated 50th birthday celebrations.
Organisers promised to deliver a bigger and better carnival than ever before and they did not disappoint!
This year's festival included a procession which saw participants dance, drum, and revel through the city centre, wearing iconic carnival costume pieces from over the last 50 years. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now The party weekend of festivities began with the One Park Living Legends stage show Moor Park on Saturday with live stage performances by reggae artists, including headliner The Twinkle Brothers.
Following the procession on Sunday, Moor Park came alive with the sounds, tastes, and colours of the Caribbean allowing for a family fun day.
Visitors listened to live performances, while sampling a wide array of Caribbean and international cuisine, while children went on inflatable rides with their facea painted. With something for everyone, it’s impossible not to be transported into a happy place with such feel good vibes and a sense of unity that the Preston Caribbean Carnival does so well.
Here’s to another 50 years!
