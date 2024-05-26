Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city of Preston turned into a three-day colourful street party over the bank holiday weekend as hundreds came to celebrate the Caribbean Carnival’s 50th birthday.

I attended the Sunday celebrations and, upon arrival to Moor Park, was met with a sea of mesmerising colours.

One of the many street performers at the festival.

People swirled around me as temperamental weather failed to dampen the Prestonian spirit, with hundreds turning out to celebrate the Caribbean Carnival’s much anticipated 50th birthday celebrations.

Organisers promised to deliver a bigger and better carnival than ever before and they did not disappoint!

This year's festival included a procession which saw participants dance, drum, and revel through the city centre, wearing iconic carnival costume pieces from over the last 50 years. The party weekend of festivities began with the One Park Living Legends stage show Moor Park on Saturday with live stage performances by reggae artists, including headliner The Twinkle Brothers.

Even the rain didn't detract visitors from attending.

Following the procession on Sunday, Moor Park came alive with the sounds, tastes, and colours of the Caribbean allowing for a family fun day.

Moor Park came alive over the weekend with the sound of music and a colourful parade.

Visitors listened to live performances, while sampling a wide array of Caribbean and international cuisine, while children went on inflatable rides with their facea painted. With something for everyone, it’s impossible not to be transported into a happy place with such feel good vibes and a sense of unity that the Preston Caribbean Carnival does so well.