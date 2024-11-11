A woman in her thirties has sadly died following a serious crash in Bamber Bridge last month.

Lancashire Police have confirmed a woman has sadly died following a crash last month. | Hieronymus Ukkel - stock.adobe.c

Lancashire Police officers were called to Tramway Lane, Bamber Bridge, at around 6.35pm on October 24 to a report of a collision between an Audi S3 and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

In a tragic update, police have confirmed the woman sadly died in hospital today.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are very much with her family and loved ones at this very sad and distressing time.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and footage of the collision as we investigate what happened.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 1176 of 24th October 2024, or email[email protected].

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He was later released under investigation.