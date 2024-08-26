33 dazzling pictures from day two of the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne

By Emma Downey
Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
The 33rd Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival welcomed thousands of visitors to Colne over the August bank holiday weekend.

Festival goers were treated to an incredible weekend of live music, including three main venues and 13 Official Fringe venues.

Alongside the wonderful range of music, there was fun for all the family including street entertainers, food vendors, buskers, a funfair, and facepainting.

Over 50 artists performed across the three main stages, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and new for this year, The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, including headliners Kyla, Dom Martin and Matt Schofield, the latter of which closed this year’s festival with an incredible performance on Sunday evening.

The event was organised by Colne Town Council and the Colne Blues Society, and sponsored by Barnfield Construction.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from Saturday’s event.

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two.

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024

Photo: Adam Woodhouse

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two.

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024

Photo: Adam Woodhouse

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two.

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024

Photo: Adam Woodhouse

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two.

Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024

Photo: Adam Woodhouse

