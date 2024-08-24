The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival is in full swing as the popular event kicked off with some great performances yesterday.

Taking place in Colne over this bank holiday weekend, the festival has already seen it’s spectacular line-up get well underway.

These artists have been performing across three stages including the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage.

Headlining yesterday's event was the tribute to Victor Brox, with a sensational performance from Kyla Brox..

The main event at the Pendle Hippodrome will see a performance from multi-award winning Irish guitarist Dom Martin & Band.

So here are 45 spectacular pictures from day one of the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne:

1 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

2 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

3 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

4 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales