29 things people in Lancashire would buy if they won the lottery

The thought of becoming a millionaire overnight is the stuff dreams are made of.

For thousands of people in the UK, and plenty in Lancashire, that dream has become a reality thanks to the National Lottery.

Two mystery lottery winners from Lancashire recently scooped life-changing prizes in the space of just a few weeks.

Lucky Mr. F scooped an incredible £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, March 29.

In February, Lancashire couple Richard and Debbie Nuttall won a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The lucky couple, both aged 54 and from Colne, won the jackpot while on holiday in Fuerteventura on January 30.

We asked residents in Lancashire what their first purchases would be if they won the lottery.

Here’s what some of them said:

1 . A house Many residents said they would buy a house for themselves or loved ones. Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . A holiday to the Maldives Ian Henshall said: "A holiday to the Maldives." Photo: Asad Photo Maldives Photo Sales

4 . An executive box Carole Baldwin said: "An executive box for life for my loved ones at our football team." Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales