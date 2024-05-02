Two mystery National Lottery winners from Lancashire scoop life-changing prizes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two mystery National Lottery winners from Lancashire scooped life-changing prizes in the space of just a few weeks.

Lucky Mr. F scooped an incredible £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lucky winner plans to buy a new home with his winnings.

Two mystery National Lottery winners from Lancashire have scooped life-changing prizes (Photo: Press Association Images)

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket, creating a millionaire in every draw.

Just a few weeks later, in the Set For Life draw on April 18, Mrs. B matched the five main numbers to win £10,000 every month for one year.

These latest Lancashire winners have become two of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like these winners, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for these two lucky winners - they have both won a fantastic amount of money, making them a whole lot richer overnight!

“Lancashire is clearly a very lucky area for National Lottery players.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These latest Lancashire winners have become two of over eight million players that win each week

Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.