22 pictures as ITV spends full day in Morecambe filming for fourth series of The Bay crime drama

TV crews were in Morecambe yesterday (September 12) filming for the fourth series of the popular ITV crime drama, The Bay.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:42 pm

Crowds gathered as the filming got under way in Edward Street, Chapel Street and New Street, as well as at the Clock Tower and Eric Morecambe Statue until midnight.

Some parking restrictions were put in place to accommodate the filming.

A letter sent out to residents and businesses by ITV The Bay Limited before the crew's arrival said: "We appreciate that we are visitors to the area and are grateful for the warm reception our cast and crew have received from the Morecambe community over recent months and on our previous three series we have made.”

1. Acting up

Filming near the Clock Tower for the fourth series of ITV crime drama, The Bay.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Sea view

Filming under way on the seafront.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Keeping watch

Crowds watch as the latest series of The Bay is filmed on Morecambe Promenade.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. All in a day's work

It was a long day for the crew.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

