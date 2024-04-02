18 pictures as Easter Bunny Hop at Westwood Primary in Chorley helps raise funds for damaged property

The Easter Bunny paid a visit to a school in Chorley last wweek to help raise funds for a new bike shed that had been vandalised.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:57 BST

Westwood Primary School staff and pupils returned from the February half-term to see the roof of their scooter and bike shed had been vandalised leaving them unable to properly store and protect their bikes.

The school council along with the pupils then organised a sponsored fun run – Westwood's Easter Bunny Hop, to help fundraise for the removal and installation of a new bike shed totalling £3,000.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

Pupils from Westwood Primary School in Chorley took part in a Bunny Hop to raise funds for a new bike shed after theirs was damaged by vandals.

The Bunny Hop took place last Thursday morning (March 28).

Hoping around the place.

Dressed to impress.

