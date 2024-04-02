Westwood Primary School staff and pupils returned from the February half-term to see the roof of their scooter and bike shed had been vandalised leaving them unable to properly store and protect their bikes.
The school council along with the pupils then organised a sponsored fun run – Westwood's Easter Bunny Hop, to help fundraise for the removal and installation of a new bike shed totalling £3,000.
Westwood Primary School Bunny Hop
Pupils from Westwood Primary School in Chorley took part in a Bunny Hop to raise funds for a new bike shed after theirs was damaged by vandals.
Westwood Primary School Bunny Hop
The Bunny Hop took place last Thursday morning (March 28).
Westwood Primary School Bunny Hop
Hoping around the place. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Westwood Primary School Bunny Hop
Dressed to impress. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard