If you're after a kiss on Valentine's get yourself down to this bar.

Penwortham's Gin Jar Ale launches special Valentine's Day cocktail 'Gis a kiss'
A Penwortham bar has created the perfect Valentine's Day cocktail aptly titled 'Gis a kiss'.
Gin Jar Ale, 14 Liverpool Road, have created the creamy pink concoction just in time for the big day on Wednesday.
Guaranteed to put a spring in your step, designed in a coupe glass, the cocktail consists of Baileys, Tequila Rose strawberry purée and oat milk and is garnished with a strawberry.
Announcing the menu's newest edition on Facebook, a spokesperson for the bar said: "'Gis a kiss!' Our Valentine's cocktail is here until after next weekend, with build your own platters too!"