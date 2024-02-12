News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Penwortham's Gin Jar Ale launches special Valentine's Day cocktail 'Gis a kiss'

If you're after a kiss on Valentine's get yourself down to this bar.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Penwortham bar has created the perfect Valentine's Day cocktail aptly titled 'Gis a kiss'.

Gin Jar Ale, 14 Liverpool Road, have created the creamy pink concoction just in time for the big day on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Lancashire city ranks in top 10 areas most eager to find Valentine’s Day date

Guaranteed to put a spring in your step, designed in a coupe glass, the cocktail consists of Baileys, Tequila Rose strawberry purée and oat milk and is garnished with a strawberry.

Announcing the menu's newest edition on Facebook, a spokesperson for the bar said: "'Gis a kiss!' Our Valentine's cocktail is here until after next weekend, with build your own platters too!"

Related topics:CocktailValentine's DayPenworthamLancashireFacebook