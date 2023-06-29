16 new homes could be on the way to Chorley if given the go ahead by the council
An outline application for the erection of up to 16 dwellings which would be located at Chorley Union Rugby Club, Chancery Road, Astley Village, was validated by Chorley Council last Thursday, June 22. A pedestrian access route is also proposed to extend outwards from the main part of the site, in an easterly and south easterly direction to provide a link to Chancery Fields to the east. Chorley Community Trust is responsible for the clubhouse and multiuse sports site, and if granted approval, the development would also provide the Trust with the finances it needs in order to complete the upgrade to its facilities.
The submitted report said if approved, although it would result in the loss of part of the playing field, it would not affect the sports facility which was granted approval in 2013: "The development would result in on site biodiversity net gain, providing an environmental benefit. The development would secure economic benefits via construction and associated investment, including employment for local businesses, and the contribution future occupants would make to the local economy.”
The proposed development is currently awaiting a decision which is expected by September.