An outline application for the erection of up to 16 dwellings which would be located at Chorley Union Rugby Club, Chancery Road, Astley Village, was validated by Chorley Council last Thursday, June 22. A pedestrian access route is also proposed to extend outwards from the main part of the site, in an easterly and south easterly direction to provide a link to Chancery Fields to the east. Chorley Community Trust is responsible for the clubhouse and multiuse sports site, and if granted approval, the development would also provide the Trust with the finances it needs in order to complete the upgrade to its facilities.