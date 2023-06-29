News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

16 new homes could be on the way to Chorley if given the go ahead by the council

It could be a ‘touchdown’ for Chorley if a proposed development submitted to the council for the creation of 16 new homes beside a rugby club is given the planning go ahead.
By Emma Downey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

An outline application for the erection of up to 16 dwellings which would be located at Chorley Union Rugby Club, Chancery Road, Astley Village, was validated by Chorley Council last Thursday, June 22. A pedestrian access route is also proposed to extend outwards from the main part of the site, in an easterly and south easterly direction to provide a link to Chancery Fields to the east. Chorley Community Trust is responsible for the clubhouse and multiuse sports site, and if granted approval, the development would also provide the Trust with the finances it needs in order to complete the upgrade to its facilities.

Read More
These are the latest applications to be granted, refused or still being decided ...

The submitted report said if approved, although it would result in the loss of part of the playing field, it would not affect the sports facility which was granted approval in 2013: "The development would result in on site biodiversity net gain, providing an environmental benefit. The development would secure economic benefits via construction and associated investment, including employment for local businesses, and the contribution future occupants would make to the local economy.”

The proposed site at Chorley Rugby Union for the 16 home developmentThe proposed site at Chorley Rugby Union for the 16 home development
The proposed site at Chorley Rugby Union for the 16 home development
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposed development is currently awaiting a decision which is expected by September.

An aerial view of the groundsAn aerial view of the grounds
An aerial view of the grounds
Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council