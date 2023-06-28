News you can trust since 1886
These are the latest applications to be granted, refused or still being decided on including a rugby club

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for works to protected trees at the Coop in Whittle-le-Woods is awaiting a decision

1. Coop, Chorley Old Road

An application for works to protected trees at the Coop in Whittle-le-Woods is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

An application submitted to the council by a Elmwood homeowner for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of anexisting conservatory is awaiting a decision

2. Elmwood, Astley Village

An application submitted to the council by a Elmwood homeowner for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of anexisting conservatory is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

A minor non-material amendment to planning permission for the erection of a single storey building to accommodate a retail unit/convenience store folliowing the demolition of the former St Peter's Parish Social Club

3. Eaves Lane, Chorley

A minor non-material amendment to planning permission for the erection of a single storey building to accommodate a retail unit/convenience store folliowing the demolition of the former St Peter's Parish Social Club Photo: Google

A prior approval application for the installation of solar photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roof of St Michael's School is awaiting a decision

4. St Michael's C Of E High School Astley Road

A prior approval application for the installation of solar photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roof of St Michael's School is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

