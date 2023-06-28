Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Coop, Chorley Old Road
An application for works to protected trees at the Coop in Whittle-le-Woods is awaiting a decision Photo: Google
2. Elmwood, Astley Village
An application submitted to the council by a Elmwood homeowner for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of anexisting conservatory is awaiting a decision Photo: Google
3. Eaves Lane, Chorley
A minor non-material amendment to planning permission for the erection of a single storey building to accommodate a retail unit/convenience store folliowing the demolition of the former St Peter's Parish Social Club Photo: Google
4. St Michael's C Of E High School Astley Road
A prior approval application for the installation of solar photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roof of St Michael's School is awaiting a decision Photo: Google