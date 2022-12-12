News you can trust since 1886
15 pictures as the Tipping family turn their Cottam house into a Winter Wonderland

The Tipping family’s home in Cottam has become famous for its annual Christmas lights display.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

And hundreds of people turned out once again for the Tipping family's annual Christmas light show in Valentine’s Meadow in Cottam on Sunday. Father Christmas also made a guest appearance touring around the area in his sleigh much to the delight of the many spectators who braved the cold to attend the festivities. For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display.

Proceeds of this year’s parade will be split between four charities – Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY - Cardiac Risk in the Young). Mark said: “It has been absolutely brilliant how many people have turned out again this year to support us in raising money for charity with family and friends getting involved. Thanks everybody.”

1. Tipping's Charity Santa Parade through Cottam, Preston

Merry Christmas!

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Tipping's Charity Santa Parade through Cottam, Preston

Some of those who turned out for the parade

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Tipping's Charity Santa Parade through Cottam, Preston

The annual parade gets underway

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Tipping's Charity Santa Parade through Cottam, Preston

Holidays are Coming!

Photo: Neil Cross

