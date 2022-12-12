15 pictures as the Tipping family turn their Cottam house into a Winter Wonderland
The Tipping family’s home in Cottam has become famous for its annual Christmas lights display.
And hundreds of people turned out once again for the Tipping family's annual Christmas light show in Valentine’s Meadow in Cottam on Sunday. Father Christmas also made a guest appearance touring around the area in his sleigh much to the delight of the many spectators who braved the cold to attend the festivities. For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display.
Proceeds of this year’s parade will be split between four charities – Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY - Cardiac Risk in the Young). Mark said: “It has been absolutely brilliant how many people have turned out again this year to support us in raising money for charity with family and friends getting involved. Thanks everybody.”