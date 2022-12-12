And hundreds of people turned out once again for the Tipping family's annual Christmas light show in Valentine’s Meadow in Cottam on Sunday. Father Christmas also made a guest appearance touring around the area in his sleigh much to the delight of the many spectators who braved the cold to attend the festivities. For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display.