The Grinch and Ghostbusters joined thousands of spectators to watch a famous Christmas lights switch on in Cottam.

Valentine’s Meadow played host to the likes of Father Christmas, Lightening McQueen and Brainy Bear for the annual Tipping family switch on for various charities.

For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display which sees thousands travel far and wide to attend.

This year’s wowed once more when the Christmas lights were switched on. There was also a fireworks display and stalls with live music, food, drinks and a tombola.

Take a look at the spectacular pictures.

