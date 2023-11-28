News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

14 pictures of Cottam Tipping’s family Christmas lights switch on including the Grinch and Ghostbusters

The Grinch and Ghostbusters joined thousands of spectators to watch a famous Christmas lights switch on in Cottam.
By Emma Downey
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT

Valentine’s Meadow played host to the likes of Father Christmas, Lightening McQueen and Brainy Bear for the annual Tipping family switch on for various charities.

For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display which sees thousands travel far and wide to attend.

This year’s wowed once more when the Christmas lights were switched on. There was also a fireworks display and stalls with live music, food, drinks and a tombola.

Take a look at the spectacular pictures.

The Grinch even showed up!

The Grinch even showed up!

The Grinch even showed up! Photo: Tipping family

A fireworks display was also put on

A fireworks display was also put on

A fireworks display was also put on Photo: Tipping family

Thousands attended the spectacular switch on

Thousands attended the spectacular switch on

Thousands attended the spectacular switch on Photo: Tipping family

Anyone for a hot dog?

Anyone for a hot dog?

Anyone for a hot dog? Photo: Tipping family

