13-year-old girl’s £3,000 christmas wish list leaves people scratching their heads in disbelief
People have been left open mouthed by the teen's lavish Christmas present wish list totalling around £3,000 which included a Dior lip oil.
Proving your never too young to start on a good skin care regime, the Australian teen added high end brands Drunk Elephant and make up legend Charlotte Tilbury to the 43 items on her list alongside money which was jotted down twice.
The letter, shared by her aunt on social media, reads: "My 2023-24 Xmas wishlist. Dior lip oil, converse, baby blue puffy vest, Lululemon, tooth jems, pink Nike dunks, lanyard, false lashes, Macbook Pro, rings, body board, cute candles, money, silk pillowcase, facial ice globes, Charlotte Tilbury products, Rare Beauty blush.
"Drunk Elephant bronzing drops, new vanity, Frank Green and Stanley water bottle, Led lights, Apple watch, Gisou lipgloss, portable charger, Apple airpods, Nike shorts, Dior conclear, silk pjama's, new Ipad, Nike socks, wide leg jeans, Squishmallows, denim skirt, mascara, Gucci perfume, Amazon gift card, Mecca gift cards, Nirvana clothes, weighted blanket, 'blue roller rabbit pj's size 14', acrylic nails (real ones), Skims, money, Uggs (low)."
People hit out at the letter shared on X. One individual said: "I stopped reading after Dior lip oil because what!" Another individual said: "Wish list because she going to keep on wishing. You're getting a Barbie doll and crackle nail polish."