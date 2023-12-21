While many 13-year-olds would settle for a few Christmas presents on their wish list, one teenage girl has racked up a list as long as Santa’s sleigh!

People have been left open mouthed by the teen's lavish Christmas present wish list totalling around £3,000 which included a Dior lip oil.

Proving your never too young to start on a good skin care regime, the Australian teen added high end brands Drunk Elephant and make up legend Charlotte Tilbury to the 43 items on her list alongside money which was jotted down twice.

The letter, shared by her aunt on social media, reads: "My 2023-24 Xmas wishlist. Dior lip oil, converse, baby blue puffy vest, Lululemon, tooth jems, pink Nike dunks, lanyard, false lashes, Macbook Pro, rings, body board, cute candles, money, silk pillowcase, facial ice globes, Charlotte Tilbury products, Rare Beauty blush.

People have been left open-mouthed after viewing a 13-year-old's £3,000 Christmas list

"Drunk Elephant bronzing drops, new vanity, Frank Green and Stanley water bottle, Led lights, Apple watch, Gisou lipgloss, portable charger, Apple airpods, Nike shorts, Dior conclear, silk pjama's, new Ipad, Nike socks, wide leg jeans, Squishmallows, denim skirt, mascara, Gucci perfume, Amazon gift card, Mecca gift cards, Nirvana clothes, weighted blanket, 'blue roller rabbit pj's size 14', acrylic nails (real ones), Skims, money, Uggs (low)."