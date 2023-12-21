There were smiles all round when footballers from Bolton Wanderers dropped into Derian House Children’s Hospice to deliver sacks filled with toys and goodies.

Players from the first team – Dion Charles, Jack Iredale, Zac Ashworth, George Thomason and Kyle Dempsey toured the Chorley hospice handing out gifts and chatting to families and staff. They also played games of FIFA on the X-box with a group of youngsters who come to the hospice.

Football fan, Junior Willoughby, 15, waited at the hospice doors to greet the players as they arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior, who has been visiting Derian House for respites stays for 11 years, said: “It was great to meet the Bolton Wanderers. I was happy to be there, they are great players. It’s good that they came to see what Derian is like. Derian is fun and I really like being here.”

Matt Craddock, First Team Coach of Bolton Wanderers FC said it was a humbling experience for them and to hear some of the stories of what Derian does is ‘just amazing’.

Take a look at the heart warming pictures.

