13 places to get a donut in Preston on National Donut Day - June 2
Every year, on the first Friday in June, folk come together to observe National Doughnut Day - a joyous occasion dedicated to celebrating the delectable doughnut and paying tribute to the admirable Salvation Army Lassies.
These extraordinary women served doughnuts to soldiers during the First World War, and their remarkable contributions are remembered and honoured on this special day.
It is celebrated by donut shops, cafes, and bakeries across the country – so there’s no better day to indulge in a sugary treat!
Here are 13 places you can visit in Preston to fill up on donuts ...
