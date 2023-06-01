News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

13 places to get a donut in Preston on National Donut Day - June 2

It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – and we’ve found a baker’s dozen of donut sellers in Preston.
By Jon Peake
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

Every year, on the first Friday in June, folk come together to observe National Doughnut Day - a joyous occasion dedicated to celebrating the delectable doughnut and paying tribute to the admirable Salvation Army Lassies.

These extraordinary women served doughnuts to soldiers during the First World War, and their remarkable contributions are remembered and honoured on this special day.

It is celebrated by donut shops, cafes, and bakeries across the country – so there’s no better day to indulge in a sugary treat!

Here are 13 places you can visit in Preston to fill up on donuts ...

See also: Outdoor dining near me: 12 great places in Lancashire to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google

Below are 13 places to get a donut in Preston on National Donut Day - June 2

1. 13 places to get a donut in Preston on National Donut Day - June 2

Below are 13 places to get a donut in Preston on National Donut Day - June 2 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cube Desserts can be found on New Hall Lane

2. Cube Desserts

Cube Desserts can be found on New Hall Lane Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Flamingo Cafe can also be found on New Hall Lane

3. Flamingo Cafe

Flamingo Cafe can also be found on New Hall Lane Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tom & Jerries is on Friargate

4. Tom & Jerries

Tom & Jerries is on Friargate Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonLancashireGoogle