13 more fantastic pictures of the Preston Weekender 2025

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 11:28 BST

Take a look at 13 great photos from Preston Weekender 2025 as it returned to the city over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Preston Weekender returned to the Flag Market over the weekend for two days of live music.

Headlining the Saturday night was Pete Tong with support from Sam Divine whilst Sunday saw performances from Embrace, Elvana and Ferocious Dog.

We shared some images from the Saturday night at Preston Weekender here but below you can see the scenes from the Sunday night too.

Take a look at 21 photos from the final day of Preston Weekender

1. Sunday at Preston Weekender 1

Take a look at 21 photos from the final day of Preston Weekender | Russ Walker

There's nothing like having a sing song on someone else's shoulders

2. Sunday at Preston Weekender 2

There's nothing like having a sing song on someone else's shoulders | Russ Walker

Crowds watching Elvana perform

3. Sunday at Preston Weekender 3

Crowds watching Elvana perform | Russ Walker

Elvana described themselves as the world’s finest Elvis fronted Nirvana tribute

4. Sunday at Preston Weekender 4

Elvana described themselves as the world’s finest Elvis fronted Nirvana tribute | Russ Walker

