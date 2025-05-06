13 more fantastic pictures of the Preston Weekender 2025

Preston Weekender returned to the Flag Market over the weekend for two days of live music.
Headlining the Saturday night was Pete Tong with support from Sam Divine whilst Sunday saw performances from Embrace, Elvana and Ferocious Dog.
We shared some images from the Saturday night at Preston Weekender here but below you can see the scenes from the Sunday night too.
1. Sunday at Preston Weekender 1
Take a look at 21 photos from the final day of Preston Weekender | Russ Walker
2. Sunday at Preston Weekender 2
There's nothing like having a sing song on someone else's shoulders | Russ Walker
3. Sunday at Preston Weekender 3
Crowds watching Elvana perform | Russ Walker
4. Sunday at Preston Weekender 4
Elvana described themselves as the world’s finest Elvis fronted Nirvana tribute | Russ Walker
