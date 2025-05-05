27 fabulous photos from Preston Weekender 2025 inc crowd pics & Pete Tong

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 11:00 BST

Take a look below at 27 fabulous photos from Preston Weekender 2025.

The highly anticipated Preston Weekender arrived in the city centre over the weekend.

The May Bank Holiday bonanza saw Preston’s Flag Market fill with crowds enjoying two days of live music on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

Headlining the Saturday night was Pete Tong with support from Sam Divine whilst Sunday saw performances from Embrace, Elvana and Ferocious Dog.

Freelance photographer Russ Walker headed down to capture the scenes so take a look at those pics next...

Take a look at 27 pictures from Preston Weekender.

1. Preston Weekender 1

Take a look at 27 pictures from Preston Weekender. | Russ Walker

Great photo gentlemen!

2. Preston Weekender 2

Great photo gentlemen! | Russ Walker

Friends smile for the camera

3. Preston Weekender 3

Friends smile for the camera | Russ Walker

And pose!

4. Preston Weekender 4

And pose! | Russ Walker

