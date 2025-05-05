27 fabulous photos from Preston Weekender 2025 inc crowd pics & Pete Tong

The highly anticipated Preston Weekender arrived in the city centre over the weekend.

The May Bank Holiday bonanza saw Preston’s Flag Market fill with crowds enjoying two days of live music on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

Headlining the Saturday night was Pete Tong with support from Sam Divine whilst Sunday saw performances from Embrace, Elvana and Ferocious Dog.

Freelance photographer Russ Walker headed down to capture the scenes so take a look at those pics next...

1 . Preston Weekender 1 Take a look at 27 pictures from Preston Weekender. | Russ Walker Photo Sales

3 . Preston Weekender 3 Friends smile for the camera | Russ Walker Photo Sales