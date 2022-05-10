The team at the Lancashire laser company have been busy creating a 12ft sculpture of a Battle of Britain Pilot for the RAF Benevolent Fund Garden, due to be unveiled on May 24-28 at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The impressive sculpture will be the main feature of the garden, and will showcase a young pilot looking up at the sky shielding his eyes from the sun as he sees how the air battle fairs above him. Holding a mug of tea, the figure will display incredible details including every crease and fold of the clothing and equipment worn.

The 12ft sculpture created by Lancashire laser company Fitzpatricks UK will feature at the Chelsea Flower Show

Behind the creation of the stainless-steel sculpture, is Nelson-based sheet metal fabricator company Fitzpatricks UK, who have been working on the project over the last two years.

Mark Fitzpatrick, CEO of Fitzpatricks UK, said: “It’s been a long process, from discussing ideas with John back in May 2020, to finally building the sculpture. It feels amazing to be involved in such a significant project – the garden has such a powerful story and we’re proud that we’re able to help tell it.”

The sculpture is constructed from 223 individual layers of marine grade stainless steel and weights over three tons.

John Everiss, garden designer for the RAF Benevolent Fund Garden, added: “The model of the sculpture is my son George who is a similar age to the Battle of Britain pilots.

Hard at work perfecting the sculptures