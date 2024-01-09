1 . Jiffpom

Jiffpom comes in as Instagram’s richest dog. The tiny Pomeranian puppy who likes to dress up, may owe some of his fame to Katy Perry, as he appeared in her music video for the song ‘Dark Horse’. As well as this he’s managed to make commercial cameos for Target and Banana Republic. Alongside these business endeavors, Jiffpom’s Instagram account, with its huge 9.3 million followers, has the potential to fetch as much as £42,200 per sponsored Instagram post, making him one of the most profitable pooches on the planet Photo: @jiffpom