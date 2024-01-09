If you have been toying with the idea of setting an Instagram page up for your beloved dog, now’s the time to do so as you could earn up to a whopping £42,000 per post!
A new study by pet nutrition experts PetLab has established Instagram’s dogs who can earn the most money through simple sponsored posts.
The research analysed the follower counts, estimated reach, estimated post impressions, and engagement rates on 100 of Instagram’s most popular canine pet profiles, revealing the pooches and pups who, if they and their owners so wish, could make the biggest bucks if they choose to monetise their accounts.
Tiny Pomeranian puppy Jiffpom, who appeared in Katy Perry’s music video for Dark Horse, is Instagram’s highest-earning canine, with a single post fetching more than £42,000.
Take a look at his friends who all have the potential to grab more than £9,000 per sponsored post.
1. Jiffpom
Jiffpom comes in as Instagram’s richest dog. The tiny Pomeranian puppy who likes to dress up, may owe some of his fame to Katy Perry, as he appeared in her music video for the song ‘Dark Horse’. As well as this he’s managed to make commercial cameos for Target and Banana Republic. Alongside these business endeavors, Jiffpom’s Instagram account, with its huge 9.3 million followers, has the potential to fetch as much as £42,200 per sponsored Instagram post, making him one of the most profitable pooches on the planet Photo: @jiffpom
2. Doug the Pug
Doug the Pug, comes in as Instagram’s second-highest earning dog. Doug’s posts have an estimated reach of over half a million accounts, with his 3.6 million strong following, this pug can earn up to £20,700 per sponsored post Photo: @itsdougthepug
3. Juniper
While not technically a dog, Juniper and her foxy friends, have plenty of earning potential, and she’s canine, so that’s good enough for us. Her 2.9 million followers make for an estimated reach of 450K. A single sponsored post can earn Juniper as much as £17,700, putting her in the number three spot Photo: @juniperfoxx
4. Tuna
Tuna is half Chihuahua, half Daschund, but his Instagram dubs him a ‘Chiweenie’. His 1.9 million followers are enough to earn up to £12,900 per sponsored post Photo: @tunameltsmyheart