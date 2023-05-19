It’s been a Preston institution for five decades and has a storied history.

Preston’s Guild Hall has lain empty since 2019 but is now in the process of a reopening after a long and, at times, tortuous process.

The venue shut four years ago after Preston City Council revoked the tenancy agreement it had with the late property tycoon Simon Rigby.

Now, as preparations continue apace to reopen the music and entertainment mecca, we take a look back at its varied history and pick on 11 interesting facts you may have not known about Preston Guild Hall.

Designed by architect firm Robert Matthew, Johnson Marshall, the building was meant to open in to for the 1972 Preston Guild but delays meant it wasn't ready until 1973

Designed by architect firm Robert Matthew, Johnson Marshall, the building was meant to open in to for the 1972 Preston Guild but delays meant it wasn't ready until 1973

Snooker-loopy Prestonians didn't need to travel far to see the UK Snooker Championship between 1978 and 1997, when the venue hosted the one of sport's prestigious Triple Crown events for 29 years.

Some of the music's biggest names played live at the venue. Led Zeppelin, David Bowie , Thin Lizzy and the Jackson 5 all graced the Guild Hall stage during their pomp.