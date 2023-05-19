News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

11 things about Preston Guild Hall you might have forgotten as the venue prepares to reopen

It’s been a Preston institution for five decades and has a storied history.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 19th May 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:27 BST

Preston’s Guild Hall has lain empty since 2019 but is now in the process of a reopening after a long and, at times, tortuous process.

The venue shut four years ago after Preston City Council revoked the tenancy agreement it had with the late property tycoon Simon Rigby.

Now, as preparations continue apace to reopen the music and entertainment mecca, we take a look back at its varied history and pick on 11 interesting facts you may have not known about Preston Guild Hall.

Work is underway to reopen Preston Guild Hall - we look back at its varied and interesting history

1. 11 things you may have forgotten about Preston Guild Hall

Work is underway to reopen Preston Guild Hall - we look back at its varied and interesting history Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Designed by architect firm Robert Matthew, Johnson Marshall, the building was meant to open in to for the 1972 Preston Guild but delays meant it wasn’t ready until 1973

2. 11 things you may have forgotten about Preston Guild Hall

Designed by architect firm Robert Matthew, Johnson Marshall, the building was meant to open in to for the 1972 Preston Guild but delays meant it wasn’t ready until 1973 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Snooker-loopy Prestonians didn’t need to travel far to see the UK Snooker Championship between 1978 and 1997, when the venue hosted the one of sport’s prestigious Triple Crown events for 29 years.

3. 11 things you may have forgotten about Preston Guild Hall

Snooker-loopy Prestonians didn’t need to travel far to see the UK Snooker Championship between 1978 and 1997, when the venue hosted the one of sport’s prestigious Triple Crown events for 29 years. Photo: David Davies

Photo Sales
Some of the music’s biggest names played live at the venue. Led Zeppelin, David Bowie , Thin Lizzy and the Jackson 5 all graced the Guild Hall stage during their pomp.

4. 11 things you may have forgotten about Preston Guild Hall

Some of the music’s biggest names played live at the venue. Led Zeppelin, David Bowie , Thin Lizzy and the Jackson 5 all graced the Guild Hall stage during their pomp. Photo: JP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Preston City CouncilPrestonGuild Hall