Len Howes from Athol Grove was in high spirits as he celebrated his 100th birthday with his family and friends, jesting that he "felt older". Over the years he has suffered many tragedies including the death of his mother when he was three and losing both brothers Jack who died in action and would have been 100, while Frank who would have been 97 was in the Merchant Navy when his ship went down at sea. At 17 years' old he was called up to the Army where he went on to raids across the channel in a navel liberty boat.

With a silver 100th birthday balloon providing the backdrop and proudly wearing his badges of honour, Len who has a zest for life and looks younger than his 100 years, told the Post: "I remember when I was in the Army and there was a a four foot drop from a boat. When it was my turn to jump off the waves I went up the front of the boat and I landed in six foot water. My sergeant pulled me out and shouted 'Come on son, we've got a war to fight'.

Chorley war veteran Len Howes turned 100 last Friday (November 26) with a telegram from the King

He went on to become a royal engineer in the British Army which included jobs such as detonating explosives and sweeping mines. When in Tunisia Len and his squad were under fire by the Germans. The tank they were in was hit with the shrapnel damaging Len in his lower back/bottom, leaving him in a hospital tent being tended to for two weeks. Recalling this time from his razor sharp memory, he added: "I remember when a snipper had started shooting at me causing the shrapnel to end up in my bum, but I did get a nice nurse."

In 1945 the war finished and he was finally awarded freedom which he celebrated with his wife Dorothy for 25 years until she passed away in 2014. He then moved to Chorley to live with Dorothy's sister Jean where he still resides.

Len's niece Tracy said: "My uncle is such an amazing man and to celebrate his 100th birthday is just incredible."

Len celebrated his birthday with family and friends

