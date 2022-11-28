Today we launch Spend Lancashire, a campaign to throw a light on many of those hard-working business people in our county who provide the goods, jobs and cheer that supports the local economy as we go headlong into the festive season. We need to spend local and support local, so we will be telling their stories, and looking behind the store fronts to the personalities, the struggles and the celebrations and urging you to choose them, rather than propping up big corporations.

Throughout the next five weeks we will provide a narrative behind the logos you see on your streets, we will show the faces as opposed to the brands as the people behind our local businesses reach out to you this festive season to spend with them and support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s tough out there and the Spend Lancashire campaign is all about showcasing the diligent, hard working local people we have in our communities. Whether it be your local boozer, butcher or bed and breakfast, let’s give the glue of our towns the spotlight and share their stories.

Photo Neil Cross; The Lancashire section at Barton Grange Garden Centre - Emma Cardno and Joanne Newsham

We want to display the quirky, the nostalgia and the passion behind our local business people - they are real and your spending really impacts lives and means more than you can imagine. We need to use it, or lose it.

Please get in touch with your stories, we want to hear the magic behind the store fronts and know what your local, independent does contributing to Lancashire’s diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact [email protected] to get involved.

Mark Whittle, Manager of the Preston Business District said: “Local businesses need support - now more than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Whittle of Preston BID backs Spend Lancashire.

“Preston is home to many fantastic businesses and we can all play a part in supporting them. It really does make a difference to the local economy as approximately 70p from every pound spent locally, stays local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Preston Gift Card, for example, provides shoppers with an ideal opportunity to support local outlets. It's a powerful alternative to existing national cards, especially those that are tied to one outlet, and will be a key factor in encouraging people to continue supporting their local businesses, in the recovery from this crisis, and beyond.

“We’re absolutely committed to helping to drive local spending and consistently promoting a ‘shop local’ message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Preston Gift Card is accepted by popular independents and national brands we all know and love.”

Photo Neil Cross; The Lancashire section at Barton Grange Garden Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad