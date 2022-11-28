Cost of living: Lancashire Post launches campaign to support local businesses in the run up to Christmas 2022
Christmas is coming and here in Lancashire we are facing the toughest one yet as the cost of living reality bites. But if there is one thing we know about Lancastrians, we pull together in a crisis, so this year we will be asking you to keep what little spending money you have local by supporting our local businesses.
Today we launch Spend Lancashire, a campaign to throw a light on many of those hard-working business people in our county who provide the goods, jobs and cheer that supports the local economy as we go headlong into the festive season. We need to spend local and support local, so we will be telling their stories, and looking behind the store fronts to the personalities, the struggles and the celebrations and urging you to choose them, rather than propping up big corporations.
Throughout the next five weeks we will provide a narrative behind the logos you see on your streets, we will show the faces as opposed to the brands as the people behind our local businesses reach out to you this festive season to spend with them and support them.
It’s tough out there and the Spend Lancashire campaign is all about showcasing the diligent, hard working local people we have in our communities. Whether it be your local boozer, butcher or bed and breakfast, let’s give the glue of our towns the spotlight and share their stories.
We want to display the quirky, the nostalgia and the passion behind our local business people - they are real and your spending really impacts lives and means more than you can imagine. We need to use it, or lose it.
Please get in touch with your stories, we want to hear the magic behind the store fronts and know what your local, independent does contributing to Lancashire’s diversity.
Contact [email protected] to get involved.