10 of the cheapest residential streets to live on in Chorley

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:32 BST
Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Chorley postcodes, some of the cheapest streets include St Georges Court, Gilbert Street and Brooke Street.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Chorley postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include St Georges Court (PR7) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £41,833), Gilbert Street (PR7) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £80,500) and Brooke Street (PR6) (where 8 properties sold for an average of £81,625).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Preston Road (PR6) sold for £775,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £45,000 and under on St Georges Court (PR7), St Georges Court (PR7) and Lyons Lane (PR7).”

St Georges Court, Halliwell Street, PR7 2TT - £41,833

Gilbert Street, PR7 2DX - £80,500

Limbrick Road, PR6 0LZ - £83,233

