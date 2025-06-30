Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Chorley postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include St Georges Court (PR7) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £41,833), Gilbert Street (PR7) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £80,500) and Brooke Street (PR6) (where 8 properties sold for an average of £81,625).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Preston Road (PR6) sold for £775,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £45,000 and under on St Georges Court (PR7), St Georges Court (PR7) and Lyons Lane (PR7).”

