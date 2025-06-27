Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Chorley postcodes.
On Strawberry Fields (PR7), four properties sold for an average of £555,375. Merefield (PR7), five properties sold for an average of £527,000. Also, Windsor Road (PR7) saw seven properties sell for an average of £507,142.
Take a look at the top 10 most expensive residential streets to live on in Chorley.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.