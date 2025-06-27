10 of the most expensive residential streets to live on in Chorley

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:04 BST
Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Chorley postcodes, Strawberry Fields, Merefield and Windsor Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Chorley postcodes.

On Strawberry Fields (PR7), four properties sold for an average of £555,375. Merefield (PR7), five properties sold for an average of £527,000. Also, Windsor Road (PR7) saw seven properties sell for an average of £507,142.

Take a look at the top 10 most expensive residential streets to live on in Chorley.

Strawberry Fields, PR7 1PQ - £555,375

1. Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields, PR7 1PQ - £555,375 Photo: Google

Merefield, PR7 1UR - £527,000

2. Merefield

Merefield, PR7 1UR - £527,000 Photo: Google

Windsor Road, PR7 1LN - £507,142

3. Windsor Road

Windsor Road, PR7 1LN - £507,142 Photo: Google

Merefield, PR7 1UP - £506,562

4. Merefield

Merefield, PR7 1UP - £506,562 Photo: Google

