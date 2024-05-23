Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Penwortham sports club which featured on a Freddie Flintoff documentary is holding a beer and gin festival this weekend.

Vernon Carus Sports and Social Club at Factory Lane, which has featured on Freddie Flintoff’s BBC series ‘Field of Dreams’ will be running the free, three-day event from 6pm-11pm starting tomorrow.

Now in its third triumphant year, the festival will have an array of over 20 locally sourced beers/ales and gins and 10 ciders as well as music and entertainment.

The free, three-day event will be held at Vernon Carus Sports Club in Penwortham, starting on Friday evening.

Penwortham’s own Fairham Distillery will also headline the gin selection with their three unique editions.

