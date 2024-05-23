Penwortham club which featured on Freddie Flintoff documentary to hold beer and gin festival this weekend
Vernon Carus Sports and Social Club at Factory Lane, which has featured on Freddie Flintoff’s BBC series ‘Field of Dreams’ will be running the free, three-day event from 6pm-11pm starting tomorrow.
Now in its third triumphant year, the festival will have an array of over 20 locally sourced beers/ales and gins and 10 ciders as well as music and entertainment.
Penwortham’s own Fairham Distillery will also headline the gin selection with their three unique editions.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails Throughout the weekend there will be a range of sporting events, including two cricket matches, and live music every day from performers such as Connor Banks, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Preston and Adadae. There will also be locally sourced food on offer, with the organisers pairing up with Wood’s Farm Shop based on Knoll Lane, for the third consecutive year.
