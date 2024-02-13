Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Burnley.

Officers were called to the carpark of Greenhill Social and Bowling Club on Manchester Road at 5.50pm on Monday following reports a Vauxhall Crossland X had collided with two pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first pedestrian, a woman in her 70s from Burnley, suffered a number of injuries. She was taken to hospital where she sadly later died.

The second female pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall initially left the scene before returning a short time later.

A 74-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from our Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has died in very tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the fatal collision to come forward.

“Our investigation into the exact circumstances which led to the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone with information or footage to make contact with us as soon as possible.”