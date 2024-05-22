Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adorable tan and white coloured bull lurcher puppy is in need of a forever home.

Pendle Dogs Trust are trying to find 8-10 month-old Wren - a spaniel sized cross breed known as a bull lurcher, a loving family. A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust said: “Wren has a lovely nature and is such a good girl.

“She's happy to spend time in her pen and sleeps there all night quite happily.

“She's fine in the car and good on her lead.”

She would need a dog-free home, but is fine with cats.

Small children confuse her so would need to be homed with aged eight and up.

“She needs to build muscle so needs her rest alongside gentle exercise and physio.

She would need a home with children over the age of 8, no dogs, but cats are fine.

“We are confident in just a few more weeks our little Wren will be allowed to open her wings and fly but for now she needs to take things easy.

“Wren needs to find her forever people to love, she's fought so hard to get here.”