Pendle Dogs Trust looking to find adorable puppy Wren a forever home

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 11:27 BST
An adorable tan and white coloured bull lurcher puppy is in need of a forever home.

Pendle Dogs Trust are trying to find 8-10 month-old Wren - a spaniel sized cross breed known as a bull lurcher, a loving family. A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust said: “Wren has a lovely nature and is such a good girl.

“She's happy to spend time in her pen and sleeps there all night quite happily.

“She's fine in the car and good on her lead.”

She would need a dog-free home, but is fine with cats.

Small children confuse her so would need to be homed with aged eight and up.

The spokesperson added: "Wren still has some special needs. She can't be vaccinated yet so can't be walked in public places.

“She needs to build muscle so needs her rest alongside gentle exercise and physio.

“We are confident in just a few more weeks our little Wren will be allowed to open her wings and fly but for now she needs to take things easy.

“Wren needs to find her forever people to love, she's fought so hard to get here.”

To offer Wren her forever home please fully read all the information on the website prior to filling in the application form HERE.

