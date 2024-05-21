Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire dog treat company which sells edible cards has partnered up with John Lewis.

Chorley-based Scoff Paper which designs and manufactures edible greetings cards for dogs, has partnered with top retailers, John Lewis, Butternut Box and Daylesford Organic, to create exclusive ‘In Cahoots’ product ranges.

Chorley-based Scoff Paper owned by Gemma Connolly which designs and manufactures edible greetings cards for dogs, has partnered with John Lewis to create exclusive ‘In Cahoots’ product ranges.

Founded by Gemma Connolly, the company makes the world’s only edible cards for dogs for celebrations such as birthdays, ‘gotcha days’ and other special occasions, in irresistible flavours including chicken, bacon and cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company makes the world’s only edible cards for dogs for celebrations such as birthdays, ‘gotcha days’ and other special occasions, in irresistible flavours including chicken, bacon and cheese.

The four-year-old business - which recently appeared on Dragons’ Den, securing investment from Sara Davies - has been commissioned by some of the UK’s favourite retailers wanting a taste of the hit concept.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now Following a successful instore trial in four of its stores, John Lewis, which champions independent, British companies, is now set to stock a range of bespoke Scoff Paper edible dog cards at all of its 35 sites across the UK, as well as online.

The self proclaimed dog-friendly retailer has also commissioned an exclusive Christmas collection of edible cards for dogs.

Read More 29 fabulous pictures of readers’ pets enjoying the sun

Daylesford Organic, the high-end gift retailer, has also formed an ‘In Cahoots’ partnership with Scoff Paper where the artwork of famous artist Hugo Guinness will be incorporated into a stunning set of bespoke cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will be sold at the company’s six bricks and mortar stores in London and the Cotswolds, as well as online.

Scoff Paper came up with the ‘In Cahoots’ partnerships idea when talking to potential retailers about stocking their products, which are made with potatoes and natural flavourings. Gemma, who is also a volunteer guide dog puppy raiser, said: “It’s so important to us to make our cards accessible to dog lovers everywhere.

“By carefully selecting the right partners, we can work side-by-side with retailers who know and understand their own customers’ needs to develop products that are just right for them.

“As our business grows, we’re keen to explore more exclusive ‘In Cahoots’ partnerships to make it easy for dog lovers to show their appreciation for their pets - wherever they like to shop.” The company also recently worked ‘In Cahoots’ with fresh dog food subscription company, Butternut Box, to develop a one-off card to help the company celebrate its seventh birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma added: “We’re always interested to hear from companies, large or small, to do something unique, innovative and exciting with them.

“In the past we have also made bespoke edible dog passports and invitations - the possibilities are endless.”