Pendle Dogs looking to find sad looking pocket bully Sweetpea found in a garage a home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pendle Dogs are trying to find Sweetpea - a two-three-year-old pocket pocket bully a loving family after she was found alongside several other dogs abandoned and starving in a garage.
A spokesperson for Pendle Dogs said: “Sweetpea was found alongside several other dogs abandoned and starving in a garage.
“She has come such a long way in the last few weeks but what she went through has left her with specific needs.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
“Sweetpea struggles to cope with the outside world and needs a home with a garden where she feels safe.
Sign up for our free newsletters now “In time things may get better but for now her own outside area is essential.
“Sweetpea is perfect in the house, she's clean non destructive and extremely lovable. She’s ok to be left for short periods of time but wouldn't cope in a home where she was left alone daily.”
She can possible live with a male dog but no cats or children under the age of 10.
To offer Sweetpea her forever home please fully read all the information on the website prior to filling in the application form HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.