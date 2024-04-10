Pendle Dogs issues home appeal for pocket bullies left abandoned in cages with no food or water
An animal charity is looking for foster homes for dogs that it found abandoned in cages with no food or water.
Pendle Dogs said it found four pocket bullies in the garage of a house in Blackburn on Wednesday, April 3.
Two of the dogs have been moved into a foster home, but two others -named Snowdrop and Primrose by rescuers - remain in kennels.
A spokesperson for Pendle Dogs said the pair were ‘adorable’ .
They said: “We still have both Snowdrop and Primrose in kennels.
“Both girls had their vaccines yesterday and are doing really well.
"We do have homechecks booked but we can't take one girl out and leave one behind alone in kennels so it's taking us a little longer than normal to get them into homes.
“If there is anyone dog free who could take them both for a couple of weeks at the most that would be perfect and make getting them into homes much easier for us.
“They really are adorable.”
If you live local and think you could help, email [email protected].
