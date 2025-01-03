Pendle Dogs is looking to find adorable nine-year-old Tilly a home after former owner passes away

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 13:40 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 13:41 GMT
An adorable nine-year-old Cairn Terrier cross is on the lookout for her forever home after her former owner passed away.

Dog rescue Pendle Dogs are trying to find Tilly her forever home.

She is described as lovely and quiet who loves a cuddle and a snooze.

Pendle Dogs is looking to find adorable nine-year-old Tilly a home.
Pendle Dogs is looking to find adorable nine-year-old Tilly a home. | Pendle Dogs

A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust said: “We originally rehomed her as a young dog but her owner very sadly passed away so she once again needs our help.

“She has been in foster over Christmas but is looking for a permanent home now.

“She is a lovely quiet girl in the house. She is clean, well behaved and quite independent although she does love a cuddle and a snooze.”

Tilly is described as a lovely and quiet dog who loves a cuddle and a snooze.
Tilly is described as a lovely and quiet dog who loves a cuddle and a snooze. | Pendle Dogs

Tilly’s ideal home will be with no young children and no other pets.

Her down side is she is reactive to other dogs out on walks and very vocal when she sees one.

For this reason an experienced home where she has access to quiet walks would be perfect for her.

To offer her a forever home please fully read all the information on the website prior to filling in the application form HERE.

