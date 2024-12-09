A pedestrian was struck by a lorry in Darwen town centre.

Police received a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on Bolton Road at shortly before 10.50am today.

The road was subsequently closed between Church Street and Green Street while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

Heavy traffic was building in the town centre following the closure.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0367 of December 9.