A rare opportunity has come up to buy a city centre car park.

East Cliff Car Park, which is within walking distance of Preston Railway Station, UCLan and Winckley Square, is being offered for sale by the Manchester-based Landwood Group.

They will not publicly give the asking price, but say they are acting to get the best possible deal for the Fixed Charge Receivers who have taken control of the asset and want to dispose of it in order to repay debts.

East Cliff Car Park, Preston

The car park is just under half an acre in size and offers 67 marked pay and display bays alongside three reserved spaces. It is currently let at £50,000 per year, but can be made available with Vacant Possession if required.

The agent states: “Situated in the heart of Preston this car park offers an opportunity for both operators and developers alike. Just a short walk from the city centre, University of Central Lancashire, Winckley Square and major transport links, the site benefits from strong existing income potential as a fully operational car park, while also offering excellent prospects for future development subject to planning.”

The car park, in East Cliff Road, is positioned within metres of the planned Station Quarter redevelopment site. If current plans are put into practice, part of the Fishergate Centre and its car park would be demolished to make way for high-rise, mixed-use developments and a new public square.