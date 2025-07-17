A major milestone has been reached in the ongoing £54m flood defence scheme in Preston.

As part of work to protect 5,000 homes and businesses in Preston and South Ribble, the Environment Agency (EA) has installed two new flood gates close to the entrance of Miller Park. These will remain open and in recesses for most of the time – only operated by EA officers at times of increased flood risk.

Now the EA has announced that both floodgates have been successfully tested and passed with flying colours - meaning reinstatement works in the area can begin next week.

Park entrance

They said: “This approval marks a significant milestone in the scheme, and reinstatement works can now begin during the week of 21st July. A fresh, decorative surface is on the way—ready to welcome everyone back when the park entrance reopens by early August.

“On behalf of everyone at the Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme, thank you for your continued support as we work to improve flood resilience in the community.”

Floodgates near Miller Park, Preston | EA

The decorative installation will see an under the railway bridge, close to The Continental pub, resurfaced in resin bound material using high quality natural aggregate. The surface will be inset with ‘Welcome to Miller Park’ in black lettering.

The work has required the closure of the entrance, at the bottom of South Meadow Lane and a temporary path has been created diverting people to the West Cliff entrance. To help keep pedestrians safe, cyclists are asked to dismount along this section. Diversion signs will be put in place in the park.

Miller Park entrance isn’t the only community benefit to be delivered by the Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme. In Spring 2024, the relandscaped Broadgate Gardens were reopened. Elsewhere, a small, insect-friendly wetland is being created at Ribble Sidings; while more than 8,000 trees have been planted by the riverside at Fishwick Bottoms.