Patients at a village GP surgery have been warned of imminent disruption.

Dr Linda Whitworth, the registered manager and lead GP at New Longton Surgery in Churchside, has taken to social media to make people aware of building works about to start.

From May 7 to June 3, the main entrance, patient toilet and waiting room will be unavailable.

A notice from Dr Whitworth and fellow GP Dr Debbie Sands states: “Patients attending for appointments can enter the building via the fire door towards the rear of the building. Please only arrive at the time of your appointment and wait in your car until called.

“During this period the reception desk will not be available so please contact the practice by telephone and use the NHS App where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience.”