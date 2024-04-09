The GP Patient survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice.

Last year’s survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

We ranked the top 25 in and around Preston by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

*The 2024 questionnaire is now open and can be accessed by clicking HERE

1 . Berry Lane Medical Centre Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JJ | Of the 114 people who responded to the survey, 96% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales

2 . Croston & Eccleston Village Surgeries Out Lane, Croston, Leyland, PR26 9HJ | Of the 121 people who responded to the survey, 94% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales

3 . New Longton Surgery The Village Surgery, Churchside, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4LU | Of the 110 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales