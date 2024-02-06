Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leigh Leapords winger Josh Charnley, 32, has teamed up with the Rivington Brew Company to create his own beer, and he will be introducing the tipple at a special 'evening with' event at the Lancashire brewer's tap room this week.

What to expect?

The Rivington Brew Co Tap are holding the event to celebrate the release of their brand new Flow Series collaboration beer, and give attendees the chance to get up close and personal with the person they brewed it with - who this time around is Chorley born rugby legend Josh.

During the evening, attendees will get the chance to meet Josh as well as other surprise guests he is bringing with him, including Warrington Wolves rugby player Sam Powell and former Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi.

Co-founder of Rivington Brew Co, Ben Stubbs, told the Post "We have been friends with Josh for a few years now, and we felt that we would like to contribute towards his testimonial year. As a result we brewed an easy drinking Pale Ale called What's A Percentage? The evening will feature Josh, Sam Powell & Dom Manfredi telling stories about their careers, rugby league and behind the scenes, and also the chance for a Q&A at the end. Tickets include a pour of Josh's beer too."

When and where is the event?

The 'Evening with Josh Charnley and friends' event takes place between 7:00pm and 9:00pm on Thursday, February 8 at the Rivington Brew Co Tap on Horrobin Lane in Chorley, PR6 9HE.

Where to get tickets?

Tickets are available online here and cost £25.00 per person - only those 18+ can attend.

All the money raised from the event will go towards Josh's testimonial, which you can read more about here.

What is the beer like?

'FLOW SERIES 2 // WHAT’S A PERCENTAGE?' is a pale ale with 4.8 per cent alcohol content that is hopped with Strata and Comet.

What has Josh said about the event and the beer?

Josh took to his Instagram story today to share an image of WHAT'S A PERCENTAGE with the caption: "How good does this look @rivingtonbrewco on Thursday night you'll be able to try & buy!! See you all Thursday night @joshcharnley_testimonial".

On his testimonal Instagram page, Josh added: "Anyone who attended my opening dinner will know the story behind the name [laughing emoji] thanks to @samtomkins"