A new site park and ride site near Clitheroe needs to be found as plans for the Haweswater Aqueduct water tunnel scheme gather pace.

Water firm United Utilities had hoped to use a site owned by Ribblesdale cement owner Heidelberg Industries to transport construction workers and organise heavy good vehicles travelling to the Forest of Bowland.

But now, Heidelberg says the site will not be available for the time required for the water tunnel scheme - around seven years - so a different location near Clitheroe’s Pimlico Link Road is being looked at. A new planning application for that could follow in the new year, Ribble Valley councillors have been told.

What’s it all about?

The Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme (HARP) is a major scheme to maintain drinking water supplies across Cumbria, Lancashire and Greater Manchester for future generations. The Haweswater Aqueduct is a 110km pipeline which runs from the Lake District, through Lancashire and into Greater Manchester. Completed in the 1950s, the pipeline needs essential maintenance to ensure it can continue to supply customers for generations to come.

A construction compound will be set up in Newton-in-Bowland, where the park and ride buses will travel to. | LDR

The planned work includes the replacement of six tunnel sections along the pipeline route - including in the Forest of Bowland. There would be construction compounds in Newton-in-Bowland and Marl Hill. The upgrade plan has sparked some controversy and questions including its impact on rural businesses, disruption to communities, roads, traffic, farming and environmental implications. Some borough and county councillors such as Kevin Horkin and Ged Mirfin have called for Ribble Valley Council to produce an economic impact assessment of the HARP scheme.

Where are things up to?

A Ribble Valley planning update says that since the planning decisions were issued, United Utilities have formally tendered for a contractor to undertake the works. Current estimates are for the contract to be awarded in spring of 2025 and for the discharge, or sign-off, of conditions and section 106 financial obligations by 2025. Road improvements, enabling works, haulage road and river crossings and site access works are expected in late 2025. Then the main compound set-up and construction work is expected in 2026. But the estimated programme may change when a contractor has been appointed.

Coun. Ged Mirfin

Park and Ride

Regarding sites near Clitheroe, a council planning update says the original proposed and consented location for a workers’ park-and-ride site was west of West Bradford Road. It has an existing staff car park used by cement works employees. It would have been for private cars and light goods vehicles transporting Haweswater workers. They would go in minibuses for the final journey to the Marl Hill and Newton-in-Bowland construction compounds, reducing traffic towards and through Waddington.

Now, an alternative temporary site is being looked at west of Pimlico Link Road, between the A59 and Lincoln Way, north-east of Clitheroe town centre. The idea is subject to environmental impact consideration and will be subject to a separate full planning application in the new year, the report states.

Economic impact

Regarding the economic impact, a Ribble Valley Borough Council report states: “United Utilities has an established process for claiming loss of profits. It has committed to establishing a local authority partnership forum for the duration of the project, secured through the legal agreement, and would appoint a dedicated community liaison officer who would have a visible presence. Through the community forum and liaison officer this enables events to be planned pro-actively, ensuring potential adverse impacts are mitigated wherever possible

“The planning committee should be advised that the local authority partnership has been formed and meetings have commenced. These will become more regular as construction workscommence.”