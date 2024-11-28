A historic farm set in the Ribble Valley’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is making plans to diversify with a small shop.

The family behind Grade II-listed Halsteads Farm in Grindleton Road, West Bradford, is seeking permission to build a timber cabin for the sale of items produced on the farm, measuring 6m by 2.5m with a sloped roof. To the front of the cabin will be a seating area measuring approximately 70sqm. A 120sqm area to the west of the existing access will be utilised for parking.

What would be sold?

According to a planning statement issued to Ribble Valley Borough Council, the building will house two self-service vending machines. One will dispense milkshakes and the other will offer frozen cuts of beef and lamb from animals reared on the farm. Re-usable, branded, glass bottles would be available for purchase for use on subsequent visits, together with recyclable paper cups, lids and straws. The machines will be self service, with payment by card or contactless. A seating area will be located outside of the cabin, to the south of the old hay loft.

Diversification

The statement adds: “Rural diversification is of increasing importance to those who run an agricultural business. Within rising uncertainty in farming, diversification offers a way of supplementing incomes and improving the economic viability of a farm business.”

It continues: “The proposal is small in scale and the cabin will be sited within close proximity to the existing, larger fam buildings. The cabin will be constructed of timber which is anticipated to blend in with the surrounding landscape and existing buildings.”