Parents whose children attend a school in Chorley have launched a petition calling for an urgent meeting with the headteacher and staff in regards a multitude of issues including its school uniform policy.

Specific concerns worried parents have flagged to Holy Cross Catholic High School School include alleged invasive skirt inspections, inappropriate physical contact, public makeup removal and inconsideration of different body types and hair colours.

An email addressed to the school which educates pupils aged between 11–16 read: “Dear headteacher and staff of Holy Cross High School.

Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley has come under fire from parents for a variety of issues including uniform enforcement. | Google

The email read: “We, the parents and guardians, formally request an open meeting with the leadership and staff of Holy Cross High School to address serious concerns regarding the enforcement of the school’s uniform policy over the past two days.

“Multiple parents and students have reported distressing incidents that warrant immediate attention and discussion.”

The email claimed that:

Staff members, both male and female, have been observed kneeling on the ground to inspect the length of female students’ skirts.

Male and female students have reported being manhandled by staff, including incidents of male staff rubbing boys' heads and pulling on students' skirts.

Students have been forced to wipe off makeup in front of their peers, resulting in humiliation and emotional distress. Only female students have been singled out and made to stand in front of their class for uniform inspections, reinforcing the perception of gender-based discrimination. Boys have been placed in isolation for hairstyles that parents approved of, and others have been reprimanded based on the style of their pants. The email further stated that there was an unequal enforcement between male and female students in how they were disciplined in regards things such as ‘incorrect’ hairstyles.

It added that the school’s preferred skirt supplier is currently out of stock, yet students are still being penalized for failing to comply with uniform standards. The email which has been signed by 216 parents out of 500, further read: “The parents signing this petition feel that the school’s current uniform policy is not fit for purpose.

“The extreme and inconsistent enforcement has caused undue anxiety, stress, and financial hardship for students and their families.

“Furthermore, it appears that female students, in particular, have been disproportionately targeted in a manner that feels discriminatory and harmful.”

Addressing parental concerns, Greg Lindley, headteacher at Holy Cross Catholic High School, said: "Holy Cross has high standards and has a clear, transparent uniform policy that has been communicated to all pupils, parents and staff.

"It has and will continue to be implemented in a calm, consistent and respectful manner.”

He added: "We are listening to feedback and if anyone has any concerns they should contact the school direct to discuss them."

A picture on the school's website shows what the uniform should look like. | Holy Cross Catholic High School

The school’s website on its uniform policy reads: “We believe that an inexpensive and practical uniform helps us achieve the high standards of work, behaviour and commitment, and the great majority of parents support us in this view.

“All pupils are, therefore, expected to wear the uniform that is listed below.”

It added that in certain circumstances, a uniform grant may be available from Lancashire County Council.