Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a woman who died in a collision have paid a loving tribute to their mum and grandma.

Pamela Riley, 85, from Warton, pictured here with her dog Dilys, died in a collision on Borwick Lane in Carnforth at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday, September 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police appeal for information after Pamela Riley from Warton died in a collision on Borwick Lane, Carnforth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela’s family said: “She was a loved mum to Suzanne and Gillian, grandma to Fred, Joe, Tom and Sid and beloved wife of Ron Riley, who passed just over a year ago.

“She was a loving and caring spirit who brought warmth and joy to the lives of her many friends.

“A strong woman, who we are all privileged to have known for so long. She will be very missed.”

Lancashire Police are appealing for information, dashcam and witnesses to the collision between a Honda Jazz, which Mrs Riley was driving, and a Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital for treatment.