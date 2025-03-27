A paedophile who indecently assaulted a young girl, 10, in Blackburn has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assaults occurred multiple times during the 1980s but the victim did not report them at the time.

However, after suffering from stress-related illness in 2022, she confided in her husband and a psychologist about what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin McGregor indecently assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Blackburn during the 1980s | Lancashire Police

The matter was then reported to Lancashire Police in the summer of 2023.

Colin McGregor, now residing on Windermere Avenue in Fareham, was arrested and interviewed by Hampshire Police.

The 58-year-old was charged with multiple indecent assaults after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGregor pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last year.

He returned to the same court today where he was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Claire Scott, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Investigation Team, said: “This abhorrent crime has had a long-standing and significant impact on the victim, impacting her life choices and her relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially fully intending to take the horror of what had happened to her to the grave, the victim took the brave decision to tell her husband and a psychologist and later the police.

“The profound impact this offending has had on the victim’s life was harrowing to hear and shows the long-lasting impact of sexual crimes.

“I hope this case and its outcome shows that Lancashire Police take offending of this nature extremely seriously and will fully support and listen to the victim and do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts. Whether the offence happened recently or it happened 40 years ago.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, call police on 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is ongoing.