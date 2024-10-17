Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New owners are being sought for a Lancashire pub with a very special name.

The freehold for Molly Rigby’s in Mill Street, Padiham, is on the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets for £270,000.

This Lancashire pub is being transformed by a former Wigan Warriors star The former Royal British Legion Club was a derelict shell when Tom Large bought it with his friend and business partner Brian Gamble in 2004. The duo restored it to its former glory and it quickly became established as a popular social club and hub for the community.

Molly Rigby's in Padiham

Tom, who died in 2017 aged 75, named the club after his mum who died when he was only 15. Click here to read tributes to landlord Tom Large

The late Tom Large | submit

The detached, two-storey stone bulding contains a ground floor bar, snug and pool room. It has a slot machine, first floor function room and kitchen, enclosed beer terrace and smoking area.

Tim Martin, divisional director of Fleurets North West, said: “Our clients feel there is great potential to push the food side of the business, it is a popular venue and there is definitely scope to capitalise on this.”