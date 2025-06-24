The owners of an award-winning garden centre have issued a sad update to their 'valued customers'.

The Barton Grange Group has confirmed it is seeking a deal with Blue Diamond, the UK’s largest chain of garden centres, over the sale of the garden centre off the A6 between Preston and Garstang.

The two companies are in exclusive talks about a potential sale, which would also include Barton Grange’s wholesale plant nursery (Garden Centre Plants Ltd).

Barton Grange, on the A6 between Preston and Garstang, was rated by the Daily Mail as the 13th best garden centre in the UK - earning an overall rating of 8.5/10 | Barton Grange

Providing customers with an update earlier today on their social media, a spokesperson for the business placed the following post:

“A Message to Our Valued Customers.

“Dear Friends, After much thought and consideration, we’ve made the very difficult decision to step away from the horticultural industry and close this chapter of our family’s journey.

“We’re currently in discussions with Blue Diamond about selling Barton Grange Garden Centre and Garden Centre Plants (our wholesale nursery).

“It’s been a huge decision, but after careful consideration, it just feels like the right time.

“With the next generation focusing on new paths outside of horticulture, and both Peter and Guy ready to slow things down, we felt now was the time to make a change.

“Several of the younger members of the family are passionate about the leisure industry, so we’ll be keeping The Flower Bowl, the Marina, and most of the site at Brock.”

Barton Grange Garden Centre | Google

They added: “We’ve always been impressed with Blue Diamond, and we feel confident they’re the right team to take the Garden Centre and nursery forward.

“They share our values and passion for the industry, and we’re sure they’ll continue to build on what we’ve created here.

“The hardest part of this decision is saying goodbye to the people; our team and of course the wonderful customers who’ve supported us through the years.

“Your loyalty and enthusiasm have meant the world to us, and we’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved together.

“Thank you for being part of our story.

“As we begin this next chapter, we’re excited to have more time to relax and enjoy life, but we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for Barton Grange and for all of you.

“Thank you for your support.

“Peter & Guy Topping.”

In October last year the garden centre, located on the A6 between Preston and Garstang, was also rated by the Daily Mail as the 13th best garden centre in the UK - earning an overall rating of 8.5 out of 10.

It was also named as Destination Garden Centre of the Year at the Garden Centre Association’s (GCA) 2024 awards.